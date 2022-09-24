WWE Announces Major Stipulation Match For Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match is confirmed for the Extreme Rules premium live event on October 8.

The match was set up on the 9/23 "WWE SmackDown" after McIntyre stepped into the ring holding a strap, calling out Kross for playing mind games and attacking him for weeks. McIntyre proceeded to announce the Extreme Rules bout, noting that the match was designed to "inflict the maximum amount of pain."

Scarlett then made their way out to the ring to confront McIntyre, and just as Kross prepared to ambush McIntyre from behind, the Scottish Warrior struck Kross with a Glasgow Kiss before driving him into the ring post. McIntyre then tied the strap around Kross' wrist and pulled him into the ring with a big boot, before launching an attack with the leather strap. As Kross grimaced in pain, McIntyre continued to beat down on the former 2-time NXT Champion with the leather strap.

Ultimately, Kross managed to escape the ring, but McIntyre pulled him back in with the strap before hitting a clothesline. Just as McIntyre continued the attack, Scarlett slid into the ring and shot a fireball at McIntyre's face, but seemed to botch the spot. The segment ended with Kross applying the Kross Jacket on McIntyre.

Kross has targeted McIntyre since he made his return to "WWE SmackDown" on August 5.

The last Strap Match in WWE happened between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Bryan Danielson at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

With the addition of the Strap Match, the Extreme Rules card now features three stipulation matches. The updated card can be seen below.

Fight Pit: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Strap Match: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women's Title: Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)