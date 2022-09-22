Opening Betting Odds Released For WWE Extreme Rules And Roman Reigns Vs. Logan Paul

With "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" now in the books, the wrestling odd makers were left with the daunting question: What wrestling event can fans bet on next? Fortunately, WWE was there to ride in on the white horse, both with matches for the promotion's upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between champion Roman Reigns and challenger Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. And as per usual, BetOnline was more than happy to provide the odds for said matches.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) -5000 (1/50)

Logan Paul +1000 (10/1)

WWE RAW Women's Championship Match

Bianca Belair (c) -150 (2/3)

Bayley +110 (11/10)

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match

Ronda Rousey -500 (1/5)

Liv Morgan (c) +300 (3/1)

Fight Pit Match

Matt Riddle -220 (5/11)

Seth Rollins +160 (8/5)

These early odds will bring a smile to Ronda Rousey's face, as she is favored to regain the "SmackDown" Women's Title from Morgan, the woman who ended Rousey's previous reign at WWE Money in the Bank. Also favored are Matt Riddle to finally get the W over rival Seth Rollins, while Bianca Belair is, perhaps somewhat surprisingly, slightly favored to retain her "Raw" Women's Championship against Damage CTRL leader Bayley.

As for WWE's much hyped Undisputed Championship match, the odds-makers see it as a no contest at the moment. As he's been wont to do during his more than two-year title run, Roman Reigns is a heavy favorite to defeat Paul when the two collide at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The event will occur on the fifth of November, while WWE Extreme Rules will air on October 8 out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Both PLEs will air, as they always do, on Peacock.