Philadelphia is once again set to be taken to the extreme when WWE invades the Wells Fargo Arena later this year.

Known for being the stomping grounds of Extreme Championship Wrestling during its heyday, the Pennsylvania city will play host to WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday, October 8. WWE has confirmed that tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 AM ET via the venue’s official website, with pre-sale registrations now live for fans interested in attending.

The show is synonymous with WWE throwing the rulebook out the window and a number of matches being assigned “extreme” stipulations. Bouts have ranged from “Extreme Rules” matches to the eye-watering Eye for an Eye match (yes, that really was a stipulation where the only way to win was by extracting an eye from your opponent).

The news comes three weeks after the company was forced to downsize the Money In The Bank premium live event scheduled for July from the 65,000-seater Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV to the 16,800-seater MGM Grand Garden Arena.

It will mark the first premium live event to take place in Philadelphia since Elimination Chamber in March 2020, which ultimately became the organization’s last major event before the Covid-19 global pandemic swept across the world and forced the company to produce television on a closed set.

The event will also mark the second time an Extreme Rules broadcast has emanated from the Wells Fargo Arena, as the promotion produced the 2019 installment of the premium live event there. That particular night saw Brock Lesnar cashing in his Money In The Bank” briefcase on Seth Rollins to become the Universal Champion.

Here are the currently announced WWE premium live event scheduled for the remainder of the year:

* July 2 – WWE Money In The Bank – MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

* July 30 – WWE SummerSlam – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

* September 3 – WWE Clash at the Castle – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales

* October 8 – WWE Extreme Rules – Wells Fargo Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

* November 5 – WWE Crown Jewel – TBC, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

* November 26 – WWE Survivor Series – TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

