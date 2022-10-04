WWE Stock Hits Highest Closing Price In Over Three Years

WWE's stock price closed at its highest point in more than three years on Tuesday. Shares finished the trading day on Wall Street at $74.12. The price was lower in after-hours trading according to "Yahoo! Finance."

Tuesday's closing price is the highest for WWE stock since September 17, 2019, when it closed at $75.91. Shares did reach a new 52-week high of $75.23 during trading in late August but closed lower.

The company's stock price opened on Tuesday at $72.57. It peaked during trading at $74.15, while its low point was $72.36.

WWE's stock price has been climbing steadily over recent months. On September 6, it closed at $67.67. One year ago, the stock closed at $57.58, so the stock price has climbed almost 29 percent since then.

As noted, when former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon retired from the company on June 17, WWE's stock was at $62.23. That same week the stock price fell to $61.01, its lowest closing number since May 9. However, over time, the market responded positively to changes in the company that included Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan taking over as its co-CEOs. Around the same time, there was speculation that the rise in WWE's stock price was motivated by the possibility of a potential sale of the company.

Vince McMahon surrendered tens of thousands of shares after he left WWE. He still owns approximately 28 million shares of the company's Class B Common Stock, roughly 37 percent of its total outstanding shares.

Following McMahon's exit from WWE, company employees weren't allowed to buy or sell any of the company's stock. WWE also froze all employee trading of company stock, due to their insider trading policy. The ban on trading for employees has since been lifted.