It’s been quite the week for WWE, both inside and outside the ring. The company has seen creative changes partially thanks to Cody Rhodes’ torn pectoral muscle and the return of Brock Lesnar, but the real focus of attention has been the numerous investigations into WWE and its former Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon. McMahon allegedly provided $3 million in hush money to a former employee following their alleged affair.

For those that have not been able to keep up with the fluid situation regarding McMahon and WWE, here is a quick timeline of events.

Following these events, WWE’s stocks have been as much of a roller coaster as the news cycle has been. While seeing a bit of surge after McMahon was announced for last Friday’s episode of “SmackDown”, the company is now seeing some of its lowest numbers of the year.

June 15 (3:00 p.m. ET) – $68.35 (before allegations)

June 15 (4:00 p.m. ET) – $67.52 (after allegations)

June 16 (9:00 a.m. ET) – $65.83 (morning after allegations)

June 16 (4:00 p.m. ET) $64.86 (after XFL settlement)

June 17 (11:00 a.m. ET) $62.23 (after McMahon steps down)

June 17 (4:00 p.m. ET) $62.51 (after McMahon announced for SmackDown appearance)

June 21 (9:00 a.m. ET) $62.09 (after McMahon RAW appearance)

June 21 (1:00 p.m. ET) $62.58 (after Laurinaitis replaced)

June 21 (4:00 p.m. ET) $61.01 (closing number, lowest since May 9)

Wrestling Inc. will continue to provide any updates on WWE’s stocks as well as any news about McMahon and Laurinaitis’ status with the company as they become available.

