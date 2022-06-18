Ratings for last night’s episode of WWE “SmackDown” are in.

According to SpoilerTV, the 6/17 edition of WWE “SmackDown” drew 2.274 million viewers, which is up from the 1.803 million number the show drew during last week’s episode.

The show’s first hour saw 2.186 million viewers tune in while the second hour saw a rise to 2.362 million. Last night’s broadcast saw a 0.55 rating in the key 18 to 49 demographic.

The 2.274 rating is the show’s highest since the August 28, 2021 episode of “SmackDown”, which drew 2.87 million viewers and would be the first time WWE’s blue brand has seen over 2 million viewers since the April 15 episode of the show.

Last night’s SmackDown matches and segments included:

Vince McMahon promo

Riddle promo

Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky

Adam Pearce announces that Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have both qualified for the men’s Money In the Bank match

Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler in a women’s Money In The Bank qualifying match

Roman Reigns (C) defeated Riddle to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar returned and attacked Roman Reigns

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the top 5 most viewed videos on WWE’s YouTube channel from last night’s show are as follows:

Brock Lesnar’s Return (1.89 million viewers)

Roman Reigns (C) vs. Riddle – Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match Highlights (919,000 views)

Vince McMahon Addresses The WWE Universe (869,000 views)

Adam Pearce Announces Drew McIntyre and Sheamus MITB Decision (376,000 views)

Pat McAfee Mocks Happy Corbin (330,000 views)

Wrestling Inc.’s full report on the 6/17 episode of WWE “SmackDown” can be found by clicking here.

