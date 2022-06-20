Vince McMahon has one less thing to worry about.

With an investigation by his own board hanging over his head, McMahon no longer has to deal with his legal battle against former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck. Luck sued McMahon over compensation that he felt was owed, as Luck felt his contract with the XFL and parent company Alpha Entertainment was improperly severed just before the company filed for bankruptcy in April of 2020.

PWInsider is reporting, and Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has confirmed, that the lawsuit between the two parties has been settled. “The parties have amicably resolved this matter,” Thurston wrote, “and wish each other well in future endeavors.”

One of Luck's attorneys confirmed to me the XFL lawsuit has been settled. "The parties have amicably resolved this matter, and wish each other well in future endeavors." https://t.co/hZ8oyp0IWT — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 20, 2022

Luck’s wrongful termination suit was countered by McMahon, who alleged that Luck was fired “for cause,” after the hiring of wide receiver Antonio Callaway who was pulled over for possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license in 2018. The charges were dropped but the controversy put Callaway’s hiring at odds with the XFL’s policy about not hiring players with off-field exploits or controversies.

A recent settlement meeting was very brief, leading many to believe the suit would go to trial in July, but now that has been taken off of Luck and McMahon’s proverbial tables. It is possible that with an ongoing investigation into McMahon, the controversial figurehead of WWE wanted to avoid the public nature of a trial.

An interesting note from the PWInsider report, both sides have seemingly approved a motion to seal all materials related to the case. Luck’s side moved to seal the documents and McMahon’s side did not oppose the motion.

The reboot of the XFL originally launched in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused a nosedive in attendance, and the company filed for bankruptcy just months later. The company has since been purchased by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

