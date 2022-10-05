William Regal Discusses His Backstage Interaction With The Great Muta At AEW Taping

Once upon a time, William Regal squared off against The Great Muta in the ring. Recently, the two finally got to have a conversation after many years of being apart. Great Muta made a surprise appearance during the special Grand Slam edition of "AEW Rampage." He saved Sting from an attack by Buddy Matthews. It was during that time that Regal, the facilitator of the Blackpool Combat Club, rekindled a friendship with an old rival.

"It was nice to see him," Regal said to his co-host Matt Koon on the "Gentleman Villain" podcast. "I haven't seen him – I believe it was 2002, WWE in Japan – for the first time in a long time and I opened the show with Edge and he was at ringside."

Regal notes that the particular meet-up wasn't very fruitful as the two only exchanged pleasantries before Regal and WWE traveled on, but this most recent reunion proved to be a little more conducive to conversation.

"I went in and had a chat with him for a while between me and him, nice little chat, reminisce about a few things and then saw him go out there and get a great reaction and never saw him afterwards, but I'm happy for him. A bit weird, a bit weird, feels weird there's going to be no Great Muta."

"Lord" Steven Regal took on The Great Muta many moons ago during New Japan Pro-Wrestling's G1 Climax tournament. Their battle took place on August 3, 1997 and it was Regal's last match on the NJPW circuit.

