PCO Questions How Far Tony Khan Will Go With Chris Jericho As ROH World Champion

Former Ring of Honor World Champion PCO has reacted favorably to Chris Jericho's surprising ROH World title win, but he wonders how long his reign will last. Jericho challenged Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH gold at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam." With referee Aubrey Edwards distracted, Jericho nailed Castagnoli with a low blow, followed by the Judas Effect, to score the pinfall.

Appearing on "The Shining Wizards" podcast, PCO weighed in on how AEW CEO Tony Khan has utilized the ROH World Championship, and the significance of Jericho's victory.

"We haven't seen that much so far," PCO said. "It's been like two, three championship matches. We've seen [Jonathan] Gresham dropping the title to Claudio, and then Jericho became the champ. So that's what we've seen so far. How far they wanna go with this, is it something that's gonna last a year, or six months, or three months? I don't know, but I think it's very interesting, and I think it was very smart and nobody saw it coming. I think that's the greatest thing about it. Even me, I didn't see it coming. I thought it was gonna be just another match for Claudio. Not that I disrespect Chris or anything, but I never saw it coming and when it happened, to me, it was the greatest thing that could've happened to ROH."

Jericho followed up his shocking victory with a successful title defense against Bandido, another former ROH champ, on the most recent episode of "Dynamite." The match was highly praised across the wrestling community, though once again, Jericho used underhanded tactics to retain the title. He then announced his intent to destroy ROH's legacy by defeating everyone who had previously held the belt.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Shining Wizards" podcast with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.