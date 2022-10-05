WWE Executive Would Like Vince McMahon To Induct Them Into Hall Of Fame

Bruce Prichard has been in the pro wrestling industry since he was 10 years old, so it feels almost inevitable that he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at some point. But in a recent conversation on "Something to Wrestle," Prichard candidly stated that he doesn't see himself "ever going into the Hall of Fame."

Considering he is someone who has crossed paths with almost everyone in the world of pro wrestling over the past 50 years, who would Prichard want to do the honors of inducting him if he did receive the honor?

"If I were and I were to pick [who inducts me], there's a handful of people that I would want to do it," Prichard said. "Vince [McMahon], because of our friendship and just everything we've been through, and I wouldn't be here if not for him. But on the other side of things, I would look at John Layfield, Gerry Briscoe, and/or my brother [Tom], and/or 'Taker. But also, he's no longer with us, but in dreaming days of yesteryear, Bobby Heenan would have been my first choice."

Prichard's Brother Love character was a fixture on WWE television during the late '80s and early '90s. Sporting a bright red complexion, Brother Love was a boisterous, over-the-top evangelist who coined the catchphrase "I LOVE YOU!" enunciated as much as possible. Behind the scenes, Prichard's efforts can't be overstated. He has worked as a writer in WWE, producer in TNA/Impact Wrestling and Major League Wrestling, and now serves as Executive Director of WWE's "Raw" and "SmackDown."



If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Something to Wrestle" with a H/T for the transcription.