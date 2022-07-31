With news of Vince McMahon retiring setting the wrestling world ablaze, the WWE quickly transitioned, naming Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan Co-CEOs of the WWE, and Triple H appointed Head of Talent Relations and Creative.

Before retiring, Vince was running all of WWE’s creative, with his right-hand man being Bruce Prichard. In the past, Prichard had been vocal about his issues with Stephanie in 2008 when he was let go by the company. The former Executive Director of “Raw” and “SmackDown” described the situation in the company at the time as either he or Stephanie needing to leave, ultimately landing him in other companies until his WWE return in 2018.

Now that Triple H is the new Head of Creative, however, and the husband of Stephanie, a WWE Hall of Famer questions what’s next for the former Executive Director of both “Raw” and “SmackDown.”

“I can’t imagine that Bruce is going to do anything other than continue to be successful in WWE,” Eric Bischoff said during the latest episode of the “83 Weeks” podcast. “There’s history and politics, some of it I’m aware of, some of it I’m not, to be honest. But let’s just put personalities and politics to the side for the moment — you can’t make them go away because they’re always there, but let’s just put them off to the side. You’re Triple H, you’ve got a pretty big job ahead of you getting that locker room from a human resources point of view, you’ve got a pretty big job ahead of you right there.

“And you need to start focusing on talent; you can’t take your foot off the gas and get back to that six months from now because there’s going to be a point, some time, and that six month is going to go, ‘Whoa, wish we wouldn’t have taken our eye off the ball.’ You’ve got to keep that process running, and I’m guessing I don’t know Triple H on a personal level, but I do know him from working with him. He’s going to be pretty hyper-focused. He’s going to have to hyper-focus on multiple things, but that’s one thing he is going to be really focused on.”

According to Fightful Select, Prichard will remain on WWE’s creative team, but Triple H will have the final say in creative decisions. Another WWE Executive with ties to Vince would be Kevin Dunn, someone Bischoff believes will walk away because he doesn’t have anything else to prove. The WWE Hall of Famer believes Dunn stayed with the company out of loyalty to Vince, but given the 76-year-old’s retirement, this could be it for Dunn.

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

