Kevin Nash Was Accidentally Stabbed By His Co-Star In The Punisher

While Jane and Nash were filming their big scene, which called for The Punisher to stab The Russian, there was an accident on set. Thomas Jane revealed on "The Rich Eisen Show" (h/t Movie Web) a stunt coordinator had forgotten to switch out the props, resulting in Jane using an actual blade and stabbing Nash in the collarbone.

"That was a bad day," Jane told Eisen. "I gotta tell you, when I was swinging around, and grabbing the prop knife, and he's there, and I plunge it into his chest ... and it stabs him, and it goes in, and I'm looking at the knife, I'm looking at him. Kevin, he's just looking down at me, and there's a knife sticking out of his chest ... Yeah, that was rough, and you know what made it worse? He was so nice about it. You're like, 'Oh my god, this guy's going to knock me across the room.' Just out of a reflex. He just sat there, looked at the knife, looked at me and shook his head. I sent him a couple cases of beer, if I remember right."

Fortunately for the former six-time World Champion, the injuries he sustained while shooting the film were not serious, and he was able to continue his wrestling career.