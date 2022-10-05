WWE Announces Special Honor For Kane

25-years ago today at the Badd Blood 1997 pay-per-view, Vince McMahon said these iconic words on commentary, "That's gotta be Kane!" Led to the ring by Paul Bearer, "The Big Red Machine" made an immediate impact by ripping off the door of the Hell In A Cell and giving his brother, The Undertaker, a devastating Tombstone piledriver.

Over the last quarter century, Kane would embark on a path of destruction unlike anything seen in WWE before or since. From Pete Rose to Linda McMahon, no one was immune from Kane's wrath. Masked or unmasked, Kane became one of the most fearsome and decorated competitors in WWE history, achieving accolades such as the all-time record holder for most Royal Rumble match eliminations; as well as becoming the eighth Triple Crown winner and third Grand Slam champion in WWE history. Kane is now of course semi-retired, and the man behind the character, Glenn Jacobs, serves as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

A member of the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class, Kane has reached his silver anniversary and WWE will be celebrating the milestone in the coming weeks with #Kane25 on social media. Special Kane-themed editions of WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist are scheduled as well as throwback video postings. In addition, WWE Network on Peacock has added a "Kane: 25 Years of Hellfire & Brimstone" playlist that includes moments such as Kane's WWE Championship victory over "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at King of the Ring 1998; the 1998 Inferno Match against The Undertaker at In Your House: Unforgiven; and his episode of "WWE Evil."