The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony opens up with a Hall of Fame video package. We open up on Peacock and the WWE Network, live on a tape delay from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as the virtual crowd cheers. Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton are introduced as the hosts.

Graves and Braxton send us to a video package on former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam. Kayla introduces RVD and out he comes to a big “RVD!” chant from the virtual crowd. RVD says this is amazing, a complete circle of life that he’s experiencing right now. He recalls how 30 years ago he finished up in USWA in Memphis, and drove to the hotbed of professional wrestling that was Tampa. He had about $100 in his pocket and drove down in a Ford Mustang that was barely moving, with a stolen registration on the tag. RVD says the reason he’s being inducted is because of the response fans have had for him. It’s because of the fans he wanted to get into wrestling because he was a fan. RVD recalls how he had an autograph signing the day after his father passed away. He was thinking should he do the signing or go him to be with his family. He went to the signing and chose not to tell anyone about his father, he just tapped into their positive energy and felt so much love, so much excitement, that it got him through and helped bail him out of the hole he was in. Looking back he sees the energy exchange is a two-way street. He’s tickled to death to think somehow he could help someone’s life. RVD says it’s a tremendous honor to be inducted into the Hall, and to go in with this prestigious group that influenced him. He hopes that when people think about RVD and his journey, he hopes they think abut individuality. He goes on about how life is all about choices, people tried changing him because he was different but he stuck to his guns and just kept going. He has so many people to thank but starts with his parents for letting him follow his dreams. He thanks many others, including The Sheik and Sabu. He also gives big thanks to the fans and says he doesn’t know a better high than standing on the top rope preparing for the Five Star Frogsplash and seeing the fans. He jokes that he would know of a better high. He says this induction is a victory for all of us. If he would he’d thank every fan individually but he can’t. He thanks the WWE Universe and a “RVD!” chant starts back up. He says it’s because of the fans that he calls himself The Whole Damn Show, RVD. He ends the speech with the thumb point as the music starts back up and the “RVD!” chant continues.

Back from a break and Alyse Ashton is backstage on the red carpet with SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. She’s most looking forward to seeing Molly Holly’s induction tonight. She talks about watching Molly and being influenced by her. Greg Hamilton is with WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E. He’s also excited to see Molly’s induction. He goes on about how Molly is deserving. Hamilton wishes him good luck for WrestleMania 37 and Big E awkwardly shakes his hand while laughing. Alyse is with Carmella now. She also talks about being inspired by Molly.

We go back to Graves and Braxton. They send us to a video package on Molly Holly to welcome her into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Kayla then introduces Molly and out she comes.

Holly thanks everyone for this honor. She says only two people have had their head shaved at WrestleMania – the most influential person to enter a ring, the other Vince McMahon. The crowd pops. She says WWE brings entertainment but that wouldn’t be possible without the crew. She knew from day one that the crew were her people. She goes on about how they helped her at various times. She names several WWE crew members and then thanks the fans. She says the fans chose to overlook her shortcomings, to forgive her moments of selfishness, and to focus on her good qualities, lifting her up, cheering her and believing her, and for that she is eternally grateful. Molly gives thanks again to end the speech as her music hits and she waves goodbye.