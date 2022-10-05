Interesting Finn Balor Vs Edge Betting Odds Revealed Ahead Of WWE Extreme Rules

The betting odds for this weekend's WWE Extreme Rules premium live event have been updated. BetOnline has released the odds with a notable change to one key match, the I Quit Match between Edge and Finn Balor. While Balor was a betting underdog when the match was first announced, some money has come in for The Judgment Day member, and now it's a coin toss.

Here's how the odds are looking for the rest of the card ahead of Saturday night.

Note: (-) denotes the match favorite, (+) denotes the match underdog.

WWE "RAW" Women's Championship Match Winner

Bianca Belair (c) -160 (5/8)

Bayley +120 (6/5)

WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship Match Winner

Ronda Rousey -260 (5/13)

Liv Morgan (c) +180 (9/5)

Strap Match Winner

Karrion Kross -400 (1/4)

Drew Mcintyre +250 (5/2)

Fight Pit Match Winner

Matt Riddle -400 (1/4)

Seth Rollins +250 (5/2)

I Quit Match Winner

Edge -120 (5/6)

Finn Balor -120 (5/6)

*Opening odds had Finn Balor as a +200 (2/1) underdog.

6-Man Tag Team Match Winner

Imperium -200 (1/2)

The Brawling Brutes +150 (3/2)

Edge and Balor first began their feud when the Rated-R Superstar was kicked out of The Judgment Day, a faction he created on WWE TV, with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley eventually turning on Edge in favor of Balor.

Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated Balor and Priest at Clash at the Castle, but the rivalry continued as Dominik Mysterio turned his back on Edge and Rey to join The Judgment Day. Balor attempted to put Edge back on the shelf by placing his leg through a chair and crushing it with Coup de Grâce during the September 12 episode of "WWE RAW."

Stick with Wrestling Inc. this Saturday night for live coverage of WWE Extreme Rules.