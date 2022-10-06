Top WWE Star To Kenny Omega: 'See You Soon'

WWE star Xavier Woods, aka Austin Creed, looks poised to compete against video game rival Kenny Omega in the upcoming "Street Fighter 6." Though the latest installment in the long-running franchise isn't set to release until sometime next year, it appears that Woods has access to an early demo of the game. The G4 host took to Twitter to lay out the challenge, telling Omega, "See you soon."

New York Comic Con begins today, and Woods has already arrived, apparently ready to fight. It's unclear if Omega will be present at the convention this week to accept the challenge or if Woods is hyping a future battle between the two. In the past, Woods and Omega had a playful rivalry centered around their shared love for fighting games. During E3 2018, Omega and the Elite faced off against Woods and New Day in "Street Fighter," with the Elite coming out victorious. Now, it seems as though Woods is ready for a rematch to put his skills to the test against Omega once again.

Both wrestlers have a close connection to video games and e-sports, with Woods serving as a host of G4's "Attack of the Show!" as well as the network's video game series "Arena." Omega is known as an avid gamer himself, making regular appearances at the fighting game convention CEO as well as other fighting game tournaments around the world. It remains to be seen if Omega answers Woods' challenge, but if the past is any indication, it's likely that we'll see the two face off again sometime in the near future.