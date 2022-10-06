Daniel Cormier Gives Big Update On His WWE Status

Daniel Cormier has addressed his future with WWE beyond the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event.

Cormier, a UFC Hall of Famer, will serve as the special guest referee for the Fight Pit Match between former UFC fighter Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Riddle and Rollins have gotten quite personal in their feud, bringing up each other's families. It all leads to the two men being locked in an MMA-style structure known as the Fight Pit. Cormier spoke to Marc Raimondi of ESPN ahead of Extreme Rules about whether his role as a special guest referee could lead to more appearances on WWE TV.

"As of right now, it's a one-time thing," Cormier said. "We'll see how it goes this weekend and we'll try to go forward from there, but I don't know man. I wanna feel the energy, I wanna feel the arena and see. You never know what the future holds. I'm not a guy that puts limits and that puts — I'm not not open to things. So, maybe it does lead to something bigger, but right now, all eyes are on Extreme Rules and doing the best job I can in order to ensure that this is a fair fight, because I don't want no cheating."

While Cormier is retired as an active fighter, he still works for the UFC as a color commentator. The former UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion said he contacted UFC President Dana White to get permission to perform at Extreme Rules, and that White was more than happy to give him the green light.

