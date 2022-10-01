Special Guest Referee Set For Matt Riddle Vs. Seth Rollins At Extreme Rules

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier is set to appear at WWE's premium live event Extreme Rules on October 8. Ariel Helwani, who was the first to break the news, reported that Cormier will be the guest referee for the Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins.

"Breaking: Daniel Cormier will serve as guest referee for next Saturday's Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE's Extreme Rules in Philly. Oct. 8. No, seriously. It's really happening. Oct. 8. Incredible," Helwani tweeted on Saturday evening.

WWE also commented on the report via Twitter.

"Get all the details this Monday on #WWERaw 8/7c on @USA_Network," tweeted WWE. Rollins and Riddle will come "face-to-face" on the 10/3 edition of "Raw."

In one of his final "NXT" matches before heading up to the main roster, Riddle faced Timothy Thatcher on the May 27, 2020, edition of "NXT" in a Fight Pit match. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was the guest referee. The Fight Pit match didn't end well for Riddle, who lost due to Thatcher rendering him unconscious with a rear-naked choke. In past interviews, Riddle has called his match with Thatcher, one of his "most unforgettable."

Other matches set for Extreme Rules 2022 include Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a Strap match, Edge vs. Finn Balor in an "I Quit" match, and a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match between The Brawling Brutes and Imperium. "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan and "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair are also set to defend their titles at Extreme Rules.