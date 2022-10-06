Liv Morgan Says Top WWE Star Will Have To Kill Her For SmackDown Women's Title

Liv Morgan wants the world to know that she's ready to get extreme this Saturday night. Morgan is set to put her "SmackDown" Women's Championship on the line against Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8. This will be an Extreme Rules Match, the only one currently scheduled for the card. Ahead of the big championship match, Morgan appeared on the "Bleav in Pro Wrestling" podcast and said that Rousey will need to do something drastic in order to get the "SmackDown" Women's Championship off of her.

"There's no lengths," Morgan said. "Literally, there's nothing I won't do, and I mean that so very genuinely. There's absolutely nothing that I wouldn't do, and especially nothing that I wouldn't do to keep this championship. Ronda's gonna have to kill me. I've said it before, but I just mean that so quite literally. You're gonna have to get creative if you think anything's gonna keep me down from keeping my championship. A part of me thinks it's kind of funny that people think I'm crazy for challenging Ronda, who is not from this world, to a match that literally captured my heart into wrestling."

Morgan has two victories over Rousey. She successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase at the MITB premium live event back in July. Rousey was pinned after she had just injured her leg during a title defense against Natalya. The two had a rematch at SummerSlam, which ended in controversy. Rousey had an armbar locked in on Morgan, but her shoulders were down on the mat, which prompted the referee to count the pin. Before the count got to three, Morgan tapped out, but the referee missed it.



Please credit "Bleav in Pro Wrestling" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.