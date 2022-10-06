Backstage News On WWE Plans For Legado Del Fantasmo

Some new blood may be hitting the main roster very soon in the form of an established "NXT" faction. According to Fightful Select, it's only a matter of time before Legado Del Fantasma — made up of Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde Raul Mendoza, and Elektra Lopez – is called up with "WWE Smackdown" as their likely landing spot. The creative team was notified to develop a plan of direction for them, as their debut is imminent. There are also rumblings that more names currently in "NXT" are likely to move up to the main roster brands before the year is out.

Santos Escobar has been a big presence in "NXT" for the better part of two years, first establishing himself as the now-defunct Cruiserweight Champion before having a run with the North American Championship. Escobar formed Legado Del Fantasma with Wilde and Mendoza before Lopez became the fourth member. The final stand with Legado Del Fantasma in "NXT" came during an intense feud with the D'Angelo Family. A turf war occurred between the two gangs at NXT: In Your House, which LDF lost. Per the match's stipulation, they were required to join the D'Angelos. Legado Del Fantasma ultimately rebelled, leading to one final encounter between Tony D'Angelo and Escobar. Escobar was defeated, forcing him to leave the brand. Fans were left to believe that it was just Escobar exiting, but a backstage video showed the leader's desire to keep the group together as they rode off from the Capitol Wrestling Center.

There has been an influx of factions in WWE as of late, with The Judgment Day, The Brawling Brutes, Imperium, Hit Row, and Damage CTRL all becoming major players in the mix. It should be interesting to see where Legado Del Fantasma slots in once they show up on the scene.