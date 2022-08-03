The leader of the “NXT” stable Legado de Fantasma, Santos Escobar has made his return to “NXT 2.0” tonight.

During tonight’s show, Escobar cost Tony D and Stacks them a Tag Team Championship match against The Creed Brothers.

While the referee was distracted, Electra Lopez handed D’Angelo a crowbar. He went to grab it, but Santos Escobar made his return and kept him from getting it. He hit him with a forearm before Brutus hit his finisher for the win, while the rest of Legado Del Fantasma kept Stacks from helping.

Escobar tweeted about his return, noting that “La Familia will forever be the strongest.”

He wrote, “Now that I’m back, LA FAMILIA is, and forever will be THE STRONGEST, and there’s not a thing anyone can do about it… #TheBestIsYetToCome”

Now that I’m back, LA FAMILIA is, and forever will be THE STRONGEST, and there’s not a thing anyone can do about it… #TheBestIsYetToCome https://t.co/Px8LSHyFC0 — SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) August 3, 2022

He hasn’t wrestled on “NXT 2.0” since June when he was defeated by Nathan Frazier. He was last on the July 5 episode of “NXT 2.0” after being put in the hospital by D’Angelo as an example. Legado del Fantasma was forced to join D’Angelo Family after losing at NXT In Your House On June 4.

As noted, yesterday before “Raw,” Escobar had hinted at his return. He had tweeted out a gif featuring himself standing around in his wrestling gear.

Escobar has been with WWE since August 2019, though he wouldn’t make his “NXT” TV debut until 2020. After he won the WWE Cruiserweight Title, he formed the Legado del Fantasma stable with Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza. Elektra Lopez would later join the group.

Full results of tonight’s “NXT 2.0” are available here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]