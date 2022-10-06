Shinsuke Nakamura Comments On The Passing Of Antonio Inoki

One of Japan's biggest wrestling stars has commented on the recent passing of Antonio Inoki, the legendary wrestler and promoter. Inoki died over the weekend at the age of 79 and has since been mourned around the pro wrestling world, having received an honorary title from New Japan Pro-Wrestling this week. Inoki, a 12-time world champion and the inaugural IWGP Heavyweight Champion, was the founder of NJPW.

Former three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion and current WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura told Tokyo Sports on Thursday that he will remember Inoki's "burning fighting spirit," something he inherited from the Japanese legend and continues to embody, telling the paper, "I have no choice but to constantly move forward." "I haven't been in touch with him for a long time," Nakamura said, while discussing his long history with Inoki. Nakamura was known as "last disciple of Inoki." After debuting with the company in 2002 and training under Inoki, who led NJPW from its founding in 1972 until its sale to video game giant Yuke's in 2005, Nakamura adopted the legend's "strong style" form of wrestling.

The WWE star told Tokyo Sports after he first debuted in NJPW that he left to train at a Los Angeles-based dojo and relied on Inoki for guidance "when I didn't know what to do." Nakamura said that "it was Antonio Inoki" who helped him during that time. In 2009, when Nakamura defeated Togi Makabe to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship for the third time, he called out Inoki by name. The callout came at a time when NJPW was ignoring Inoki and his role in the company's founding, according to Tokyo Sports. "I caused a lot of trouble in various fields, but I don't think it was as bad as Mr. Inoki," Nakamura told the paper, laughing. "I've only been in professional wrestling for 20 years, but I'm proud to have Antonio Inoki in my story."