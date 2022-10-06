Liv Morgan Gives Health Update Following Senton Splash To The Outside On WWE SmackDown

One of the most dramatic moments from the September 23 episode of "WWE SmackDown" involved Liv Morgan placing a battered Lacey Evans on a ringside table before climbing to the top of the turnbuckle and performing a senton that crushed Evans and the split table into the floor.

In an interview on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," Morgan acknowledged that most of the post-match inquiries she received were about whether she injured herself. she was holding her lower back after emerging from the wreckage she created.

"I feel great," she said. "And, honestly, everyone keeps asking me that. But I think I just landed the best I could have possibly landed. So, I had initial pain, but I didn't leave there feeling sore. I had the initial jarring, but I woke up and I did live events, and I felt okay. So, I was like, 'Oh, okay, so now that I know I can do that.'"

For Morgan, the execution of the senton was all the more remarkable because it was her first attempt at the high-flying move.

"I never, never, never have done that in my whole entire life," she said. "And I've done this one."

Morgan also commended the WWE camera crew for capturing her crash onto Evans at ground level.

"I pretty much landed on whomever was shooting," she added. "I don't know who was shooting in that moment. But yeah, and also my ankle was so close to them. Well, there was a lot of room for error there."

