Tony Khan Discusses Current Relationship Between AEW And WWE

The separation of professional and personal relationships is proving tricky for Tony Khan, who admitted that his friendships with the WWE hierarchy have mostly vanished.

In an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," the AEW boss stated it was "a long time ago" when he last spoke with WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and that his last direct communications with her husband, Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque were not recent. Khan claimed surprise at the lack of contact between him and the WWE leaders.

"I thought we were friends," Khan said. "Actually, I think we used to be friends."

Khan offered assurance that he still thought highly of the couple.

"I haven't seen them in a long time, and I wish them the best," he added.

Khan recalled that he was on closer terms with them in his pre-AEW days when they were all residing in Florida.

"It's a small world and they were really nice to me once upon a time as a football owner. It was a totally different time. But, yeah, it's been a long time."

In comparison to the silence between himself and McMahon and Levesque, Khan offered praise to UFC President Dana White as a close friend who has "been really, really nice to me." Khan added that based on his friendship he agrees not to stage AEW events against UFC events, even though the two companies are not direct competitors. Khan pointed out how AEW, UFC, and WWE were all operating out of Florida during the pandemic and kept their respective shows going at a time when most of the country was in lockdown.