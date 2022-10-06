Daniel Cormier Addresses Possible WWE Match Against Brock Lesnar

Several days ahead of his WWE debut as the special guest referee in the Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier spoke with ESPN MMA's Marc Raimondi about a rumored WWE match against former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar.

"No, I've not heard anything about that," Cormier said. "When something like this happens, and this is honestly very good for me because people start to talk; so people start talking, going, 'Oh my goodness! I remember when him and Brock were in the Octagon.' It seems to make a lot of sense but as you know, just because something makes sense doesn't mean that it's going to happen. So no, there is not talk of me fighting Brock Lesnar."

Cormier and Lesnar shared the Octagon a little over four years ago at UFC 226. That night, Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic via first-round knockout to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship and become a two-division champion as he was also the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. After the fight, Cormier took the microphone and demanded that Lesnar enter the Octagon.

Lesnar wasted no time getting up from his front-row seat to grant Cormier's wish. With a smile on his face, Lesnar calmly walked over to the new double champion and shoved him backward. It appeared the two were on a collision course for a future fight but it never happened.

"We laid the foundation but we did not get the payoff," Cormier recalled. "It was the slow build; the build was far too slow. It was like a year build with no WrestleMania match to end so that kind of sucked."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the ESPN MMA YouTube channel with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.