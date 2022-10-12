Cary Silkin Recalls Text Exchange With Nick Jackson After AEW All Out Fight

Former ROH owner Cary Silkin recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman.

During the exclusive interview, Silkin spoke about the text exchange he had with Nick Jackson after the post-AEW All Out brawl that happened between Nick and his brother Matt Jackson, Kenny Omega, CM Punk, and Ace Steel.

"Nobody knows what really happened and I reached out to Nick a couple of days later, just to say, 'You all right?' He says, 'Yeah, I'm right.' And I haven't spoken to him since," said Silkin. "I got to call these guys, see what the hell's going on. Listen, you know how life is. Your friendships come and go and they drift. I'll start quoting Jethro Tull on you, but I could name a couple of Tull lines just about life and relationships. Some blossom, some splinter. All right? I kept it simple.

"Matt and Nick, I love those guys, but they got multiple kids, chores. I don't want to speak for them. They're doing very well. I'm talking pre this situation. They're doing very well but it's not like they're living in Beverly Hills. They have very nice homes and they deserve it. It's good. They earned it. But thanks for bringing that up, because I got to reach out to them. I don't know nothing. I mean, I literally don't know anything. You probably know more than me."

Silkin went on to note that while he was the sole owner of ROH, he never saw a backstage fight. Silkin was the owner of ROH from 2004-2011. After 2011, the promotion was owned by Sinclair Broadcasting Group until Tony Khan purchased it in March.

