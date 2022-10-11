Booker T's Main Event Mafia Character Was Inspired By A Forest Whitaker Movie

"Last King of Scotland was a character that I studied when I was doing King Booker," Booker T said, citing the 2006 historical drama in which Whitaker plays Ugandan dictator Idi Amin. "So when I went to TNA, I said, 'I want to do something. I want to have like an African accident (sic).' And I thought it was cool because with wrestling, wrestling is to be embellished."

Booker stressed how important it was to not take wrestling "too serious" while still striving to find a balance.

"If you take wrestling too serious you can really lose focus on what it really is, but you gotta take it serious at the same time," he said. "So it's really a balancing act there when you're trying to entertain fans. For me, that's what I am. I'm an entertainer."

During his time between WCW, WWE, and TNA, Booker T held championship gold 35 times, primarily in World Championship Wrestling. He would become known for referring to himself as a five-time world champion, but that changed when he won the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE's Great American Bash in 2006 — under the King Booker persona.