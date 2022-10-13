This Was Bret Hart's All-Time Favorite Wrestler

Bret "The Hitman" Hart is widely regarded as one of the best to ever lace up a pair of boots and step into a wrestling ring. Yet if you ask the man himself, you will find that although he may be among the best, he does not see himself as the very best.

Despite countless accolades across various promotions, there is at least one wrestler he would never declare himself better than. In an interview with Pro Wrestling Archives in 2007, "The Hitman" named "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig as that very wrestler (via Pro Wrestling Stories).

"Curt Hennig was a wrestler that I would never say I was better than," Hart said.

The praise for the former two-time Intercontinental Champion didn't stop there, however. From the book The Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame: The Heels, there is no doubt in Hart's mind who his favorite wrestler is — and who he'd face again if it were possible.

"I was recently asked if I could come back to wrestle just one more match, one final hurrah, what wrestler would I pick to work with," he said. "I said, 'Curt Hennig.' He was my all-time favorite. He really was."