Big Update On The Rock's Presidential Ambitions

As arguably the biggest name to ever come out of the WWE, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been dominating Hollywood during his time away from the squared circle, becoming one of the industry's highest paid actors. His dominance in different fields of work has led many to suggest The Rock could be great at another job, running the United States of America as its president.

Johnson has openly entertained the opportunity in the past and many have come to his defense on the situation, stating they believe "The Great One" would be a great person for the presidential role. During an exclusive interview with CBS Sunday Morning, The Rock spoke about the idea, shooting down any chance of it happening in the future. "It's off the table, yes," Johnson said. "I will say this: because it requires the b-side to this. I love our country and everyone in it, I also love being a daddy and that's the most important thing to me is being a daddy, number one."

"Especially during this critical time in my daughter's lives because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years when my first daughter was growing up in these critical ages, at this critical time in her life. That's what the presidency would do, so my number one priority is my daughters. Sure, CEO sounds great but the number one thing I was to be is daddy, that's it." As for who he's talking about, The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson is currently signed with WWE, following in her father's footsteps under the name "Ava Raine" with WWE developmental. The Hollywood movie star also has two other daughters, both under the age of seven.