Tony Khan Releases TBS Q3 2022 Data About AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan is closing his work week on a high note, sharing third-quarter viewership data from TBS that reaffirmed the popularity of AEW's Wednesday night "Dynamite" telecasts.

"Thank you everyone who watches @AEWonTV!" Khan tweeted. "The data's in from @TBSNetwork: For Q3 2022 #AEWDynamite ranked in the top 2 shows on cable for ALL 13 Wednesdays! Nine #1 finishes + four at #2!"

Khan added, "We're on TNT TONIGHT, for the first time ever 2 hours LIVE #AEWRampage + #BattleOfTheBelts!" Khan did not share the Q3 2022 viewership data for the Friday "Rampage" broadcasts – TBS and TNT have the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

As for the fourth quarter of the year that kicked off this week, "AEW Dynamite" is off to a strong start. According to ShowBuzz Daily, the two-hour "Dynamite" in the 8:00 p.m. ET time slot was the second most-watched cable television show for the evening of Wednesday, October 5, achieving a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic – only Bravo's one-hour "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in the same time slot secured a greater viewership for the same audience group with a 0.36 rating.

However, the two top shows are appealing to different genders. "Dynamite" has a 0.44 rating for men in the 18-49 demographic – its closest competitor, ESPN's "College Football Primetime," had a 0.36 rating – while "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" has a 0.55 rating for women ages 18-49.