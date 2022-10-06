AEW Receives A Boost In Total Viewership For Three-Year Anniversary Episode

"AEW Dynamite" is back on track for total viewership after falling below the one-million mark last week.

Wrestlenomics shared the viewership information for Wednesday night and the three-year anniversary episode of "Dynamite" was watched by an average of 1,038,000 viewers, up five percent from the previous week.

However, while total viewership was up, the key demographic number was down three percent. This week's episode was watched by 430,000 people aged 19-49, which is 13,000 less than the week before, totaling for a 0.33 P18-49 rating. This happens to be the lowest key demographic number since August 17.

"Dynamite" did rank second among cable originals in the key demographic category, behind only "Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" on Bravo. Looking at broadcast primetime, "Dynamite" came in 13th. "Survivor" on CBS was in the top spot.

Going back a year, "Dynamite" is down in both categories. The October 6, 2021 episode was watched by 1,053,000, only a one-percent difference from Wednesday night. The key demographic is down 11 percent. Last year's episode came in with a 0.37 P18-49 rating.

This week's episode was highlighted by MJF getting a submission victory over Wheeler Yuta in a grudge match that stems back from the two rivals' days on the independent scene. Fans also got to celebrate "National Scissoring Day" with the AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed while Wardlow retained his TNT Championship against Brian Cage who answered Mr. Mayhem's open challenge. "Hangman" Adam Page defeated Rush, AEW newcomer Saraya got physical and the main event had Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara defeating Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia in tag team action.