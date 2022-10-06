New Report Says Andrade El Idolo Was Aggressor In Sammy Guevara Incident

More details continue to trickle in concerning the altercation between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara at last night's "AEW Dynamite" taping, painting a fuller picture of what actually occurred. According to Fightful Select, both El Idolo and Guevara were warned against getting physical with one another, and the two men reportedly assured AEW management it would not happen. However, El Idolo is said to have approached Guevara backstage and attempted to punch him several times. Following the incident, El Idolo was sent home while Guevara continued to wrestle in the main event, even picking up the pin on Daniel Garcia.

Initial reports stated Guevara started the physical confrontation with a shove, but that detail is now being called into question as more eyewitness accounts come into play. Some sources even state that El Idolo was explicitly told that he would not be fired if he started the fight, attempting to discourage him from getting into an altercation in order to get out of his AEW contract. Last night's scuffle follows a heated exchange of words on Twitter between the two wrestlers. Guevara and El Idolo allegedly had problems with one another dating back to when they shared the ring in a short feud earlier this year. El Idolo claims that Guevara complained about his physicality during the match, resulting in a brief confrontation behind the scenes.

This fight is yet another backstage bump in the road for AEW in the aftermath of the explosive confrontation that followed All Out early last month. Guevara was also reportedly involved in an altercation with Eddie Kingston several weeks before that. In recent weeks, it had seemed as though the environment backstage had calmed down, but last night certainly indicates that may not be the case.