Update On When Vice TV's Vince McMahon Documentary Will Air

Vice TV will premiere its new documentary, "The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon," on October 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Metzler, who is among the figures interviewed for this two-hour documentary, reported that the film is on Vice TV's schedule ahead of the October 18 episode of Vice's new series "Tales from the Territories," a documentary on the once-dominant independent regional wrestling leagues. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is as an executive producer on the latter work.

Details on "The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon" have not been released yet by Vice TV, but PWInsider.com reported last week that it would cover the sordid circumstances surrounding hush money payments to several former female employees of WWE, a scandal which resulted in McMahon relinquishing his executive leadership position in WWE. McMahon has previously been the subject of several documentary productions, including an episode of ViceTV's "Dark Side of the Ring" series that focused on the federal government's failed 1994 prosecution of McMahon for allegedly supplying WWE talent with anabolic steroids. In July, Netflix pulled a four-part docuseries on McMahon's life from its schedule — this endeavor was already in post-production, and filmmaker Chris Smith is still working with WWE to complete the project.

In July 2021, WWE announced it was partnering with Blumhouse Television on "The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon," a limited series dramatization of McMahon's legal battle and victory against the federal charges, but the status of that production remains unclear in the wake of McMahon's scandal-plagued exit from WWE.