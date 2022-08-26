Update On Status Of Netflix Vince McMahon Documentary

There's an update regarding the planned Netflix documentary series on the life of former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon.

This week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that while the Netflix docuseries on McMahon was originally said to be canceled, the project is still green-lit. Filmmaker Chris Smith is attached as the director and executive producer with WWE apparently cooperating with production.

It was reported last month that the docuseries had been removed from Netflix's programming spreadsheet. WWE announced the project in 2020. It was said to spotlight a different side of McMahon that had previously been unseen by fans. There is at least one other documentary on McMahon that is also in the works right now and a book is set to be released next year.

The report that Netflix had pulled the docuseries came after news broke in mid-June that McMahon was being investigated by the company's Board of Directors for paying a former paralegal $3 million in hush money to cover up the affair that the two were having. It later came to light that four other women had also been paid hush money by McMahon totaling $12 million. The mounting accounts of improper spending by McMahon led him to step away from most of his day-to-day responsibilities with WWE before formally announcing his retirement late last month. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and company president Nick Khan assumed leadership of WWE as co-CEOs while Stephanie's husband, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, assumed McMahon's creative responsibilities and was named Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.