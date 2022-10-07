Jimmy Smith Comments On Not Getting Explanation For WWE Firing

Former "WWE Raw" announcer Jimmy Smith said he didn't blink an eye after not receiving an explanation for his firing this week.

On the most recent episode of the "Unlocking the Cage" podcast, the former MMA fighter-turned-pro wrestling announcer said that his release wasn't a surprise, because WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque accidentally told him prior to Monday night's show that there was about to be a shakeup at the commentary table.

"I knew basically the whole show Monday night that I wasn't coming back," Smith said. "So when I got the call Tuesday, I was not particularly surprised."

Smith said longtime WWE announcer Michael Cole was the one who officially called him with the news, and that Cole explained how "it's really tough in the [pro wrestling] business."

"And I go, 'Cole, I know. I don't have a regular job,' " Smith said. "I understand how it works. I don't expect an explanation. I don't expect a long background, a long story. I find those conversations really, really weird and strange and unnecessary."

Smith said he doesn't "know what it's like to be fired from a regular job" and that he doesn't understand why an employer would give an employee an explanation for why they've been fired.

"The idea that you're owed some kind of explanation or something is a weird concept to me," Smith said. "They don't tell you anything. They're not supposed to tell you anything. It doesn't matter. And the explanations don't mean anything, anyways."

The WWE announced its commentary changes Thursday. The company said it's returning to a two-man commentary team for its television shows, with Cole and Wade Barrett announcing "WWE SmackDown," while Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves will become the new team on "Raw."