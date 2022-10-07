Old WWE Storyline Hurts Michelle McCool's Heart

There have been many WWE storylines over the years, with many not aging well, or not even being in good taste at the time of their existence. Some of those past storylines include the Booker T/Triple H rivalry, D-Generation X using blackface during their feud with the Nation of Domination, and the infamous Katie Vick storyline. Another angle that received a ton of criticism involved two-time WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool engaging in a rivalry with Mickie James in late 2009 and early 2010 in which McCool and Layla would make fun of James' weight and refer to her as "Piggy James."

"That storyline wouldn't have worked had it been with anybody else other than you," McCool told James when they both appeared on a recent episode of "GAW TV.". "The emotions were real at times. I tried to tell people, I would come up to you and apologize beforehand. I'm like, 'This is hurtful. Like, this is legit, makes me cringe,' which is why it did work ... You were the ultimate professional."

"I haven't watch it back," McCool continued. "It really did hurt my heart going through that ... That is not my character ... It was really an internal struggle for me."

James and McCool had two pay-per-view matches, with McCool winning the first and retaining her WWE Women's Championship, while James got revenge by defeating McCool for the title in about 20 seconds at Royal Rumble 2010. This reign would not last long, however, as not even a month later, McCool would win the title back on an episode of "WWE SmackDown."

