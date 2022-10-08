Eddie Kingston Opens Up About Struggling To Love Himself Before AEW

Eddie Kingston has been a breakout star for AEW. From his surprise debut against Cody Rhodes to his recent feud with Sammy Guevara, Kingston has gained significant praise for his tough-as-nails persona on TV. But in conjunction with his on-screen personality, Kingston has been very open about his mental health dating back to last year, when he wrote an article for The Players' Tribune, and Kingston recently elaborated on his struggles with loving himself in an interview for The Players' Tribune's "Blindsided" podcast.

"Now I know nothing's wrong with me, it just is what it is. It's just who I am," he said, "But back then, no. I hated myself. I hated that I was Irish and Puerto Rican, I hated that I was a fighter, I hated people around me, because I hated myself so much that it just projected out. Also thinking that I was never good enough for anything was always a big thing."

Dealing with not feeling good enough took a heavy toll on Kingston, and he described how such feelings crept up on him. Kingston talked about working the independent circuit, and having moments where he doubted he deserved any success he was having. He went on to describe the destructive cycle of alcohol binges and missed dates that would follow.

Kingston noted the importance of starting back up, and the nature of his mental health as a continuous struggle. "I'm never gonna be cured, this is who I am. And I love that I know that now. And I love that I'm learning how to get better at loving myself. but it's an everyday struggle. Cause I don't like attention, and I'm in the pro wrestling business out of all things!"