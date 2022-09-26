Mickie James Has Heavy Praise For AEW Star's Promo Work

Yet another fan of the "Mad King" presents herself.

Mickie James stands as one of the most decorated women's wrestlers in the United States, and a well-respected legend of the business. Her perspective is valued and informed, so her praise for Eddie Kingston's mic skills carries weight — though it likely doesn't come as a surprise to fans of the AEW star. In a tweet on Saturday, Mickie James pointed out that a recent promo of Kingston's, ahead of his match with Sammy Guevara at "AEW Grand Slam," was a standout performance from the Yonkers native.

"I just watched this promo from Eddie Kingston to Sammy and it had me on the edge of my seat & emotional," James wrote.

Many consider Kingston one of the best talkers of his generation, with his signing with AEW often credited to his debut promo on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" back in 2020. Since then, Kingston's in-ring confrontations with people like Jon Moxley and CM Punk have helped make him one of the most popular competitors on the AEW roster. James continued to touch on how emotionally captivating Kingston is, saying, "It made me feel. Every word he was saying I was there with him. That's not an easy task anymore."

The promo in question was a rather emotional one for Kingston, who called back to his various issues with Guevara before mentioning the injury suffered by Ruby Soho, Eddie's close friend, at the hands of Tay Melo. While many have considered Kingston an incredibly captivating talker for years, James believes that he has recently improved beyond his former peaks.

"He's always been incredible but now he's truly on another level," she concluded.