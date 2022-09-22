Ruby Soho Set To Undergo Surgery For Injury Suffered At AEW All Out

Ruby Soho has revealed that she will be out of active competition for a while.

In a video posted to One Pro Wrestling's Twitter account, Soho revealed that she was forced to bow out of an upcoming show due to a surgery she will be undergoing to correct her broken nose and her "mess of a septum". She apologized to fans before saying that she hoped she would be able to make it back in England for the promotion's show on February 18.

"Honestly, this is the only thing that would keep me from coming back to England," Soho said in the video. "I was very much looking forward to the show and very much looking forward to meeting all of you and seeing all of you again, so for that, I do truly apologize."

Soho competed in a mixed tag team match at All Out, teaming up with her partner Ortiz to take on AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo for their titles in a losing effort. Soho suffered the injury after she took a knee from Melo to the face, and subsequently held her nose as blood gushed out.

Soho debuted in AEW last year, at the same pay-per-view, as the Joker in the Women's Casino Battle Royal. She went on to win the match and earn herself a future shot at the AEW Women's Championship. She then went on to make it to the finals of the TBS Championship Tournament, but lost to Jade Cargill. She then competed in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, but again fell short after Britt Baker bested her in the finals.