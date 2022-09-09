Ruby Soho And Alex Reynolds Reportedly Injured At AEW All Out

Two more AEW stars reportedly came out of the company's recent All Out pay-per-view event with injuries. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ruby Soho — who wrestled a mixed tag team match with Ortiz against Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo — suffered a broken nose in the bout. Alex Reynolds — who teamed with "Hangman" Adam Page and John Silver against Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks for the AEW World Trios Championship — was reportedly seen on crutches backstage, though Meltzer says the injury is not believed to be very serious.

It remains to be seen how much time, if any, Soho and Reynolds will miss. Reynolds did make an appearance with his Dark Order stablemates on Wednesday's "Dynamite" on crutches, with Tony Schiavone stating that the team was not able to compete for the vacated Trios Championship due to injury. Meltzer also noted that Christian Cage — who will require surgery — was dealing with a torn pec sustained sometime before Sunday and could be out of action for as many as eight months.

It's been previously reported that CM Punk suffered an injury at the event as well and will also require a lengthy period of time off in order to recover. It remains unclear how this period may or may not overlap with a reported suspension incurred over the alleged backstage melee at AEW All Out on Sunday night.

With both injuries and suspensions piling up, AEW used Wednesday's "Dynamite" to kick off a number of new storylines and the episode acted as something of a refresh in the aftermath of Sunday's chaotic backstage environment.