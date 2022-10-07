Big Update On Future Of Former WWE Star Fandango

Just over a year ago, WWE released a number of wrestlers. One of them was former "NXT" Tag Team Champion Fandango, who was let go after spending nearly fifteen years in the company. Following his release, Fandango changed his name to Dirty Dango and went on to wrestle in the NWA and various independent promotions.

Someone else released from WWE over the past few years was former "Raw" Tag Team Champion Brian Myers. The Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion and held an open challenge for his championship Friday night during Impact's Countdown to Bound for Glory pre-show. His opponent was definitely dirty dancing.

Dirty Dango made his Impact Wrestling debut at Bound for Glory. He stepped up to Myers' open challenge in hopes of capturing his third championship since leaving WWE. Dango made his way down to the ramp to a roar of cheers. However, the crowd's affection wouldn't be enough, as Dango would, unfortunately, come up short in his debut match, as Myers successfully defended his Digital Media Championship for the ninth time.

This isn't the first time Dango and Myers have worked together since they've been out of WWE. Earlier this year, Dango appeared at FWF Live 3. Figure Wrestling Federation is a real-life independent wrestling promotion run by Myers and Matt Cardona. It's based on Myers and Cardona's fictional wrestling action figure federation of the same name. Myers defeated Teddy Goodz in the second match on the card. Dango lost in the main event to the current FWF Champion, VSK.