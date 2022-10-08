Jake Roberts Explains Why His Tag Team With The Undertaker Didn't Last

The Undertaker and Jake "The Snake" Roberts are both iconic characters and WWE Hall of Famers, but their run as a tag team in the WWF was brief and did not result in them winning the tag team championship. The duo teamed up eight times in 1991 and 1992, with only one of those matches — a victory over Randy Savage and Hacksaw Jim Duggan —taking place on television. Roberts and Undertaker eventually had a falling out and faced each other at WrestleMania VIII. Roberts explained why the tag team did not last longer.

"I think The Undertaker and I as a tag team could've done an easy six-month run with anybody and everybody," Roberts said on "DDP Snake Pit." "I think they missed out on that. I think we would've drawn a lot of money as a tag team. ... We were unbeatable as a tag team. How the hell are you going to beat those f****** guys? I think the big problem with us, the reason they didn't go with the tag thing, is that we would've been so unbeatable that would've turned him babyface too soon."

Roberts was defeated by Undertaker at WrestleMania VIII despite hitting his DDT finisher twice within the sub-10 minute match. The match ended after Undertaker nailed Roberts with a Tombstone Piledriver outside the ring and then rolled him back into the ring for the three count. It would be the only time they ever squared off in a one-one-match. Roberts and Undertaker teamed together three times in 1996 on house shows.

