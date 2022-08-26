Jake Roberts Discusses Why He Never Had PPV Matches With Various Top WWE Stars

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts had a legendary career with an iconic finishing move in the DDT and moments fans still remember to this day. While Roberts was able to wrestle top wrestlers such as The Undertaker, Rick Rude, and Andre The Giant, there were multiple top stars that Roberts was never able to wrestle on a big stage.

"[Hulk] Hogan, [The Ultimate] Warrior, [Randy] Savage, any of those guys would've been great during the pay-per-view," Roberts said on "DDP Snake Pit." "Vince fired Warrior after SummerSlam and I was supposed to start the next night, and that was my big run and it ran out the door. And I will say this, for years, I hated Warrior for it."

"2014 I finally got to see him again and I was contemplating attacking him from behind, of course, because I wanted to win, you know? And he beat me to the punch and opened his hands up and said, 'Man, I screwed you over so bad. I feel so bad about that,' and I melted ... I couldn't believe it, this guy was begging me for forgiveness ... Unfortunately, three days later he was dead."

Prior to heading to the ring at SummerSlam 1991, Warrior demanded a large amount of money prior to heading to the ring, or else he would not go out and wrestle. Following the match, Vince McMahon fired Warrior.

Warrior died in 2014 at the age of 54. His passing from a heart attack came just days after his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

