Jimmy Smith On Why Behind-The-Scenes WWE Is More CM Punk Than Brock Lesnar

WWE has seen a number of its wrestlers either come over from the MMA world or make their way to MMA from WWE. An example of a wrestler turned professional fighter is current WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, who began an MMA career after leaving WWE in 2008. An example of an MMA fighter becoming a WWE wrestler is Ronda Rousey, who dominated in MMA her first 12 fights before losing twice. Former "WWE Raw" commentator Jimmy Smith revealed why WWE wrestlers in real-life are not like "Brock Lesnar."

"The WWE behind the scenes is more CM Punk than Brock Lesnar," Smith, a former MMA fighter and commentator, said on "MMA on SiriusXM." "'Does this guy look like he can fight?' That's what the WWE is about. Roman Reigns can't fight. He looks like he can fight. He's just a big muscular dude. [Daniel Cormier] does not [look like he can fight]. ... You put [Cormier] next to Brock Lesnar and it looks like a man and a kid, and WWE is all about that visual."

Punk tried his hand at MMA following his departure from WWE in 2014, having two fights with the first taking place in 2016, which he lost. Punk also was defeated in his second fight, but the decision was later overturned, leaving Punk with a record of 0-1-0 and a no contest. Lesnar, on the other hand, won the UFC Heavyweight Championship from Randy Couture in only his fourth fight in the company.

