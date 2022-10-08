GCW Fight Club 2022 Night One Live Coverage (10/8): Jon Moxley Vs. Nick Gage, Title Vs. Career

Game Changer Wrestling presents Fight Club 2022 Night One live under the lights on the Garden Pier at the Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The main event will see reigning GCW World Champion Jon Moxley face Nick Gage in a Title vs. Career match. Moxley and Gage agreed to the match during GCW's Homecoming weekend, which also took place in Atlantic City. After Moxley had successfully retained the gold against Effy, Gage made his way down to the ring, setting his sights on the GCW World Championship. Moxley would ultimately agree to Gage's challenge, providing that he put his career on the line in the match. While it was unclear when the high-stakes encounter would take place, GCW later confirmed that the match would be held on the first night of Fight Club 2022.

Tonight's card (announced before the show)

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Nick Gage in a Title vs. Career for the GCW World Championship

* John Wayne Murdoch and Alex Colon (c) vs. Drew Parker and Rina Yamashita for the GCW World Tag Team Championship

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Jordan Oliver

* Allie Katch vs. Sawyer Wreck

* Cole Radrick and Joey Janela vs. Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo)

* YAMATO vs. Tony Deppen

* Shun Skywalker vs. Nick Wayne

* Blake Christian vs. Gringo Loco

Our live coverage will begin at 6pm ET.