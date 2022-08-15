Jon Moxley And Nick Gage Agree To Huge Stipulation Match

Game Changer Wrestling wrapped up their Homecoming weekend last night in Atlantic City with a ceremony that saw Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green renew their vows. However, in typical pro wrestling wedding fashion, things didn't go exactly as planned for the happy couple, as Nick Gage interrupted proceedings and dished out some violence. Gage brought Cardona a gift, which ultimately turned out to be a pizza cutter that he repeatedly used on the former GCW World Champion's forehead. While Gage was seemingly having a great time ruining Cardona and Green's big night, the day prior, things had gotten a little more serious for the member of the M.D.K Gang.

After Jon Moxley successful retained the GCW World Championship against Effy in the main event of Homecoming Part 1, Gage came down to the ring to the surprise of the champion, who had been calling out for some competition in the promotion. Gage, accompanied by Dewey Donovan, grabbed a microphone and questioned whether he was going to continue to wrestle, despite recently getting into better shape, physically and mentally. Nevertheless, Gage revealed he's got some unfinished business with the GCW World Champion and turned his attentions to Moxley.

Gage said would take the title from Moxley, or someone could put a bullet in his brain. Moxley responded by telling Gage that it wasn't long ago that he tried to put him down like a dog because he loved him. The champion agreed to give Gage a shot at his title, as long as he put his career on the line. Gage immediately accepted and said he would bring the title home. While the match has been agreed to between both parties, no date has yet been set for the high-stakes encounter.

According to Cagematch, Gage last performed in the ring at Figure Wrestling Federation's Live 3! event in May, defeating JGeorge in a brief one-on-one match. Gage's last match for GCW came in March at Joey Janela's Spring Break 6 Part 1, where he teamed up with SLADE against the Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) and the Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe) in a three-way tag team match, unsuccessfully defending the GCW World Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, as well as being the GCW World Champion, Moxley is also the reigning Interim AEW World Champion and regularly performs on "AEW Dynamite," "AEW Rampage," and on major AEW pay-per-view events. Moxley's last successful Interim AEW World Championship defense came on August 10 against Chris Jericho on "Dynamite," which saw rightful AEW World Champion CM Punk make a return from injury following the bout's conclusion. It is expected that Moxley and Punk will collide to determine the undisputed AEW World Champion at the forthcoming AEW pay-per-view, All Out.