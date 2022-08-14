GCW Homecoming 2022 Part 2 Live Coverage (8/14): The Cardonas Renew Their Vows
Game Changer Wrestling presents Homecoming 2022 Part 2 live from the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It will be a night to remember for Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green as they renew their vows live on the show. The real-life couple initially got married in December 2021, but now they will hold a special ceremony in front of the GCW fans.
Announced Card
* Cole Radrick (c) vs. Gringo Loco vs. Axton Ray vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Alec Price vs. Starboy Charlie in a seven-way scramble match for the GCW Extreme Championship
* Blake Christian, Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne vs. The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice)
* Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch
* Charli Evans & Everett Connors vs. Effy & Allie Katch
* Dark Sheik vs. Maki Itoh
* Kevin Blackwood vs. Ninja Mack
* Rina Yamashita vs. Sawyer Wreck
* Mike Bailey vs. Joe Lando
Our coverage begins at 4pm EST.
Scramble Match opens the show
Cole Radrick defends the GCW Extreme Championship against Gringo Loco, Axton Ray, Jimmy Lloyd, Masha Slamovich, and Alec Price. Starboy Charlie was initially scheduled to be in this match. A fast and furious start saw Loco take control before Radrick, Price, Lloyd and Ray had moments to showcase their offense. Price and Ray took individual dives to the outside on each side of the ring. A door was brought into the ring. Loco hit a Spanish Fly on Ray through the door held up by Price and Radrick in the ring. Slamovich took a dive from the top turnbuckle to take out three opponents. Loco connected with a moonsault on Ray in the ring, but it wasn't enough to put him away. Lloyd returned and planted Slamovich into the canvas. Radrick ended up planting Price into the mat with a powerbomb variation to win the match.
Winner: STILL GCW Extreme Championship, Cole Radrick via pinfall
Maki Itoh makes her GCW debut
Itoh and Sheik had a staredown before the action got underway. Sheik managed to lock in a headlock before Itoh reversed. Sheik made Itoh cry after kicking her down from the turnbuckles. Sheik locked in a pendulum hold in the middle of the ring. Sheik continued to apply her trademark offense to remain in control of the match. Sheik sent Itoh face-first into the turnbuckle. That fired Itoh up, and she sent Sheik into the corner before hammering down with a series of punches. Itoh hit a DDT on the apron, but Sheik got her shoulder up during the subsequent pinfall attempt. Sheik landed a legdrop from the top, but it wasn't enough to finish off Itoh. Following a number of nearfalls, Itoh picked up the win after hitting a series of DDT's.
Winner: Maki Itoh via pinfall
Kevin Blackwood vs. Ninja Mack
Blackwood and Mack initially tried to get the better of one another by using their strength and technical ability. After both wrestlers reached a stalemate, Blackwood and Mack exchanged forearms as the pace of the match began to increase. Mack looked to take out Blackwood with a top rope move, but he ultimately met the big boot of his opponent. Blackwood took control of the match. Mack eventually fought back and sent Blackwood out of the ring. Mack went for a dive over the top rope, but Blackwood slid in under the bottom rope to catch him and delivered a German suplex. Mack fired back with kicks to the head, however, Blackwood responded with a big knee. Blackwood delivered a flurry of kicks to the chest of Mack. Blackwood connected with a Tombstone, but Mack kicked out of the following cover. Blackwood followed it up with a double stomp from the top, but it was still not enough to finish off Mack. Mack ultimately stunned Blackwood with a Phoenix Splash to win.
Winner: Ninja Mack via pinfall
Six-Man Tag Team Action
The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders) battled Blake Christian, Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne. The fans once again heckled Christian like they did the previous night. Christian jokingly threatened to leave the match. Christian and Manders began the match as the legal men. Christian showed off his incredible ability, but the fans still booed him. Christian tagged out of the match to a huge ovation. Oliver and Wayne worked together on Justice, who became the new legal man. Warner and Christian brought steel chairs into the ring and traded punches while sat on them. The action then broke down and went all over the building. The match eventually returned to the ring and Christian became the legal man once again to a chorus of boos. Oliver, Wayne and Christian all worked together but were unable to put Justice away. The Second Gear Crew then worked together to pin Wayne. The pinfall followed a miscommunication that saw Christian be on the receiving end of a splash from one of his partners.
Winners: The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders) via pinfall
- After the match, Oliver and Wayne shared a beer with Warner, Justice and Manders in the ring. Christian remained outside the ring. Christian eventually entered and got in the face of Oliver and Wayne. Christian was left pondering in the ring as Oliver and Wayne left the ring.