GCW Homecoming 2022 Part 2 Live Coverage (8/14): The Cardonas Renew Their Vows

Game Changer Wrestling presents Homecoming 2022 Part 2 live from the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It will be a night to remember for Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green as they renew their vows live on the show. The real-life couple initially got married in December 2021, but now they will hold a special ceremony in front of the GCW fans.



Announced Card

* Cole Radrick (c) vs. Gringo Loco vs. Axton Ray vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Alec Price vs. Starboy Charlie in a seven-way scramble match for the GCW Extreme Championship

* Blake Christian, Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne vs. The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice)

* Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch

* Charli Evans & Everett Connors vs. Effy & Allie Katch

* Dark Sheik vs. Maki Itoh

* Kevin Blackwood vs. Ninja Mack

* Rina Yamashita vs. Sawyer Wreck

* Mike Bailey vs. Joe Lando

Our coverage begins at 4pm EST.