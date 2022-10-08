AEW Star Frankie Kazarian Wins Impact Championship

In July of last year, Frankie Kazarian made his return to Impact Wrestling after a seven-year absence, as the former AEW World Tag Team Champion teamed with Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan to defeat The Good Brothers and Kenny Omega. After the AEW and Impact partnership ended, Kazarian disappeared from Impact television until May of this year. Kazarian has been making appearances for Impact ever since, facing off against the likes of Kenny King, Chris Sabin, and Trey Miguel. Now, not only is Kazarian performing in Impact, but he's also captured an Impact championship.

Kicking off last night's Bound for Glory pay-per-view, Kazarian defeated Mike Bailey to win the Impact X Division Championship. It's Kazarian's sixth reign as X Division Champion. After reversing a shooting star press from Bailey into a cutter, Kazarian locked on the chicken wing and Bailey tapped out.

This marks the first time Kazarian has held a championship in Impact since he and Christopher Daniels were TNA World Tag Team Champions in 2012. It's also Kazarian's first singles championship since his fifth X Division Title reign in 2011.

Bailey had successfully defended the X Division Title nine times before last night's match against Kazarian, including against challengers such as Rocky Romero and Chris Bey. Kazarian won a No. 1 contender's match for the X Division Championship at last month's Victory Road pay-per-view.