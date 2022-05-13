AEW’s Frankie Kazarian is set to make his return to Impact Wrestling this weekend.

Impact will run their Citrus Brawl set of TV tapings this coming Friday and Saturday from the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. These tapings will air as future episodes of Impact on AXS TV, and the final shows before Slammiversary on Sunday, June 19.

Impact has announced the following matches for the tapings:

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Chris Sabin on Friday

* Moose and Steve Maclin vs. W. Morrissey and PCO on Friday

* Impact World Champion Josh Alexander and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Violent By Design on Saturday

Kazarian appeared for Impact in July 2021, and teamed up with Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan for a big six-man match on the August 5, 2021 episode. They defeated Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers in the main event that night.

Kazarian and Sabin have teamed up and competed against each other in various promotions over the years, including the X Division Title matches they had in TNA back in 2011 when Kazarian was champion. This will be their first singles match since the ROH Reloaded Tour on September 16, 2016 in Pittsburgh, which was won by Kazarian.

Kazarian will be in action this Friday on AEW Rampage as he challenges Scorpio Sky for the AEW TNT Title. You can click here for spoilers from the taping. Kazarian lost to Lance Archer on the January 19 Dynamite episode, but since then has won several Dark and Elevation matches, mostly singles bouts. He last wrestled on Dark in mid-April, teaming with Top Flight and The Hardys for a ten-man win over Private Party, Max Caster, Angelico and The Blade.

Tickets for the Citrus Brawl TV tapings are available on Ticketmaster. As of this writing, you are still able to purchase individual tickets for each night, plus the combo ticket for both nights. There are $35 combo tickets available for General Admission on the bleachers, as well as $150 combo tickets for Titanium Reserved Seating on the floor. Individual tickets for each night range from $25-$40.

