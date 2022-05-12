The Friday, May 13 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight at the USB Arena in Elmont, NY, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are full spoilers from the taping:

* Chris Jericho, Taz and Excalibur were on commentary

* The Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro) defeated Marq Quen, The Butcher and The Blade in the opener. The House of Black confronted Death Triangle after the match

* Shawn Spears defeated Bear Boulder. Spears attacked Boulder with a steel chair after the match

* Ruby Soho defeated Riho in a first round match of The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

* Tony Schiavone interviewed AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill with her stable, The Baddies (Red Velvet, Kiera Hogan). It was announced that Kris Statlander will be replacing the injured Hikaru Shida against Velvet next week in a match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. The injury was not explained but it was said Shida was injured during the Philly Street Fight loss to Serena Deeb on the April 27 Dynamite

* AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky retained over Frankie Kazarian. Sky told Dan Lambert and Ethan Page to stay out of the match, but Lambert ended up distracting the referee so that Page could hit Kazarian with the title belt. It was then revealed that Sky was in on this, so he hit Kazarian with another belt shot. Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara were watching from ringside, but they were insulted and chased off

* After the taping, AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan came out to thank the crowd and said he can’t wait to get back to New York. He then introduced a dark match that saw Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defeat Luther and Serpentico

Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via TNT, but this week’s show will have a special early start time of 5:30pm ET due to the NHL Playoffs.

